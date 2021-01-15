Advertisement

Kentucky women’s basketball game at Auburn rescheduled for January 21

The date was originally scheduled as a bye for both programs
Kentucky Wildcats guard Chasity Patterson (15) brings the ball up court during the first half...
Kentucky Wildcats guard Chasity Patterson (15) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for women’s basketball games to be played on January 21 as a result of game postponements during the season due to the impact of COVID-19. The revised schedule includes Kentucky competing at Auburn inside Auburn Arena on Thursday, January 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The date was originally scheduled as a bye for both programs.

The schedule for January 21 includes three games rescheduled from earlier in the season and the originally scheduled non-conference match-up of Connecticut at Tennessee.

Revised schedule of SEC Women’s Basketball Games for January 21:

Florida at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Dec. 31)

Georgia at South Carolina (rescheduled from Jan. 7)

Kentucky at Auburn (rescheduled from Jan. 14)

Connecticut at Tennessee

The three rescheduled games will be televised on SEC Network with Florida at Vanderbilt at 1:00 p.m., Georgia at South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. and Kentucky at Auburn at 8:30 p.m. (all times Eastern). The Connecticut at Tennessee game can be seen on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Most Read

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Raekwon Burse was apprehended Thursday in Lexington by police, with help from the U.S. Marshals...
Man wanted for Lexington murder found
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution

Latest News

Patience Laster scored a game-high 21 points for Frankllin County
Franklin County girls get the best of Great Crossing, 67-52
Lexington Catholic wins its second-straight game
Lexington Catholic dumps LCA, 39-23
Tates Creek girls coach Matt Yates
Tates Creek girls get first win, knock off Henry Clay, 80-41
Carson Walls knocked down a three pointer with 18 seconds left to play to give Great Crossing a...
Great Crossing boys outlast Franklin County, 57-52
Dunbar remains unbeaten with 58-40 win over GRC
Dunbar girls remain unbeaten, top GRC, 58-40