Kentucky women’s basketball game at Auburn rescheduled for January 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for women’s basketball games to be played on January 21 as a result of game postponements during the season due to the impact of COVID-19. The revised schedule includes Kentucky competing at Auburn inside Auburn Arena on Thursday, January 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The date was originally scheduled as a bye for both programs.

The schedule for January 21 includes three games rescheduled from earlier in the season and the originally scheduled non-conference match-up of Connecticut at Tennessee.

Revised schedule of SEC Women’s Basketball Games for January 21:

Florida at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Dec. 31)

Georgia at South Carolina (rescheduled from Jan. 7)

Kentucky at Auburn (rescheduled from Jan. 14)

Connecticut at Tennessee

The three rescheduled games will be televised on SEC Network with Florida at Vanderbilt at 1:00 p.m., Georgia at South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. and Kentucky at Auburn at 8:30 p.m. (all times Eastern). The Connecticut at Tennessee game can be seen on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.