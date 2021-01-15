Lexington mother accused of killing her baby has case sent to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Lexington mother accused of killing her 9-month-old son has been sent to a grand jury.

Sammantha Moore was charged with murder after her baby was found unresponsive at an apartment on Centre Parkway two days before Christmas.

Police said their investigation found that Moore intentionally caused the death of her son, Ocean Moore, by use of physical force.

