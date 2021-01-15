Advertisement

Lexington mother accused of killing her baby has case sent to grand jury

Sammantha Moore, 32.
Sammantha Moore, 32.(Lexington Police Dept.)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Lexington mother accused of killing her 9-month-old son has been sent to a grand jury.

Sammantha Moore was charged with murder after her baby was found unresponsive at an apartment on Centre Parkway two days before Christmas.

Police said their investigation found that Moore intentionally caused the death of her son, Ocean Moore, by use of physical force.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Lexington renters are worried they will be kicked out of their homes soon, and a caravan...
Protesters rally outside Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s home

Latest News

Breonna Taylor’s attorneys learn of new body camera videos the city refuses to produce
Snow impact
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Snowy Weekend Kicks Off
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day events cancelled... again
The chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington says they believe they've been able to...
Baptist Health Lexington avoids post-holiday surge with COVID-19 home recovery treatments