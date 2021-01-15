Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day events cancelled... again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is the city’s first major event to be impacted by COVID-19 two years in a row.

Last year’s event was canceled on March 11, five days after Kentucky recorded its first case of the coronavirus.

“It was really the first big event city-wide that was the first victim of COVID, so to speak,” said Megan Moloney, President of the Bluegrass Irish Society. “We’re looking at where we are now and we know that we’re on that threshold, we’re on the way to being at a place where we can have events, we’re just not there quite yet.”

Nearly a year later, cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across Kentucky, including in Lexington.

The Bluegrass Irish Society Board of Directors said after consulting with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, it was decided that it would not be safe to have many people gathered in downtown Lexington.

This year’s festival was scheduled for March 13. Instead, organizers are tentatively planning to hold a smaller festival at the Moondance Amphitheater in September. It will mark six months between this year’s scheduled event and what will hopefully be a normal event in 2022.

