Advertisement

Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day events cancelled... again

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is the city’s first major event to be impacted by COVID-19 two years in a row.

Last year’s event was canceled on March 11, five days after Kentucky recorded its first case of the coronavirus.

“It was really the first big event city-wide that was the first victim of COVID, so to speak,” said Megan Moloney, President of the Bluegrass Irish Society. “We’re looking at where we are now and we know that we’re on that threshold, we’re on the way to being at a place where we can have events, we’re just not there quite yet.”

Nearly a year later, cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across Kentucky, including in Lexington.

The Bluegrass Irish Society Board of Directors said after consulting with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, it was decided that it would not be safe to have many people gathered in downtown Lexington.

This year’s festival was scheduled for March 13. Instead, organizers are tentatively planning to hold a smaller festival at the Moondance Amphitheater in September. It will mark six months between this year’s scheduled event and what will hopefully be a normal event in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Lexington renters are worried they will be kicked out of their homes soon, and a caravan...
Protesters rally outside Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s home

Latest News

Breonna Taylor’s attorneys learn of new body camera videos the city refuses to produce
Snow impact
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Snowy Weekend Kicks Off
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
The chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington says they believe they've been able to...
Baptist Health Lexington avoids post-holiday surge with COVID-19 home recovery treatments