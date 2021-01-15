Advertisement

Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Lexington renters are worried they will be kicked out of their homes soon, and a caravan...
Protesters rally outside Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s home

Latest News

A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
Breonna Taylor’s attorneys learn of new body camera videos the city refuses to produce
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
Snow impact
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Snowy Weekend Kicks Off