Man arrested after robbing Lexington bank
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man robbed a Lexington bank in the middle of the day, but he didn’t get too far before police caught him.
Police say just before 1:00 Friday afternoon a man robbed the Central Bank in Palomar Center and got about a mile away before he was spotted.
He was stuck in traffic at the intersection of Corporate Drive and Harrodsburg Road.
A woman who just so happened to be heading to a nearby bank saw the arrest.
“I was just kind of shocked, I didn’t know that actually happened anymore, bank robberies, but yeah I was just glad it wasn’t this bank,” Heidi Colony said.
Police have not released the suspect’s name.
