Man arrested after robbing Lexington bank

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man robbed a Lexington bank in the middle of the day, but he didn’t get too far before police caught him.

Police say just before 1:00 Friday afternoon a man robbed the Central Bank in Palomar Center and got about a mile away before he was spotted.

He was stuck in traffic at the intersection of Corporate Drive and Harrodsburg Road.

A woman who just so happened to be heading to a nearby bank saw the arrest.

“I was just kind of shocked, I didn’t know that actually happened anymore, bank robberies, but yeah I was just glad it wasn’t this bank,” Heidi Colony said.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.