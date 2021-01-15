Police arrest man in connection with Tates Creek shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the man charged in connection with a Lexington shooting this afternoon.

20-year-old Joseph Ivy is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

Police say he was in a car on Tates Creek Road when he and people in another car began shooting at each other. Ivy’s car then crashed into another vehicle, causing it to flip at the intersection of Rockbridge Road.

The intersection was closed for some time.

Police say no one was shot during the incident, but the driver of the flipped vehicle suffered minor injuries from the collision. Two houses were also struck by gunfire.

Ivy also faces charges of criminal mischief, fleeing, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in marijuana.

The second vehicle involved in the shooting fled and has not been located.

Ivy is housed in the Fayette County Detention Center.

