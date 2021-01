LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man wanted for murder has been located.

Raekwon Burse was apprehended Thursday in Lexington by police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Burse was served warrant for murder in the November shooting death of Akeem Lyvers.

