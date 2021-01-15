Advertisement

Online booking for Kentucky unemployment help

Available now
Online booking for Kentucky unemployment help now available.
Online booking for Kentucky unemployment help now available.
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Like many other Kentuckians, Daniel Price never thought he would have to depend on government assistance.

“I’m healthy. I’m 28-years-old, I’m a hard worker, I’m an intelligent person, I’ve got two college degrees,” Price said, “and there’s not much to be done because there’s tens of millions of people who just don’t have jobs.”

Nearly a year ago, Price’s industry in live events took a major hit when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

“Between March and December, I usually work 60ish hours a week on a contract basis,” Price explained. “I’ve never really had any major issues getting work on that front, but when it hit, our entire industry got shut down.

After multiple calls to the unemployment office, hours of waiting on hold and a visit to Frankfort, Price said he has not receiving any financial support and has no answers.

Price is one of more than 23,000 Kentuckians in that boat, according to data given by Amy Cubbage, the general counsel for the Office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

“The number that are pending with issues, we talked about this a little last week, where we believe we have a large number of fraudulent claims,” Cubbage said Thursday during Beshear’s Coronavirus briefing. “So, when you segregate ones out that we can’t confirm the identity of the claimant, we are only left with 23,236 or so claims.”

Cubbage explained how people can now set phone appointments to get help when available, and they can be booked online.

“It’s a rolling 18 calendar day schedule. so just as an example, today is Jan.14, it’s day one. Day 18 will then be Sunday, Jan. 31. Tomorrow, Feb. 1 will become day 18 and will open on the calendar,” Cubbage explained.

Cubbage said with 16 people staffed, the Kentucky Unemployment Office will see about 125 appointments a day.

To set phone appointments, click here.

