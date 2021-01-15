Advertisement

Relentless Fla. sinkhole reopens

By WFTS staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) - Call it the sinkhole that just wouldn’t quit.

The gaping hole opened up in October. After three months, officials tasked a private company with filling it. But the repair didn’t last.

This week, the sinkhole reopened. It now measures 50 feet wide, 130 feet deep.

According to the county, Tampa-based Basic Engineering was hired to make a fix, but within four days, the fill materials collapsed back into the hole.

Basic Engineering has not responded to calls asking what went wrong.

Despite the sinkhole expanding 4 feet closer to nearby Varsity Club, the sports bar remains open for business.

The sinkhole is on private property and contractors are working on a new solution.

Until the situation is remedied, authorities are keeping an eye on the area, including traffic activity.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Lexington renters are worried they will be kicked out of their homes soon, and a caravan...
Protesters rally outside Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s home

Latest News

A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
Breonna Taylor’s attorneys learn of new body camera videos the city refuses to produce
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
Snow impact
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Snowy Weekend Kicks Off