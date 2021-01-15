UK planning community sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccine at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a statewide effort to speed up vaccine distribution.

On Thursday, the state announced a partnership with Kroger that will offer drive-thru vaccinations to groups 1A, 1B, and 1C starting the first week of February. That includes essential workers and people at high risk of COVID-19 complications.

The sites will be regional, so people all over the state will have access. While locations haven’t been announced yet, the city of Lexington’s website says it’s prepared to host a site.

The University of Kentucky is also joining the effort with a vaccination clinic in the blue lot of Kroger Field starting Tuesday. It will be focused on groups 1A and 1B, which is for healthcare workers and people 70 or older. People can request a vaccine online, then UK HealthCare will prioritize those requests, and allow people to schedule appointments.

One of the challenges so far with the vaccine has been a low supply. But officials are optimistic that will change soon.

UK’s plan is to vaccinate thousands of people each day, six days a week, but they’re reminding the community it will still take several months to get to everyone. They’re asking people to be patient.

The university has developed a sign-up tool to help people register for the vaccine, which you can visit by clicking here.

You can also click here to see a map of where to go if you get your COVID vaccine at Kroger Field.

