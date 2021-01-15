Advertisement

UK’s 2020 baseball class ranked No. 25

Junior college recruiting class ranked No. 9 nationally
(Photo: UK Athletics)
(Photo: UK Athletics)(WYMT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2020 UK baseball recruiting class has been ranked No. 25 nationally by D1 Baseball.

Ryan Hagenow, a 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher from Knoxville, is the highest-rated player in the UK class. A high school All-American and the 2019 Tennessee Player of the Year, Hagenow led Farragut High School to the 2019 Tennessee state championship. He is the highest-rated recruit to arrive in Lexington since former big league pitcher Alex Meyer in 2008.

Six other Wildcats are nationally ranked by Perfect Game, including Wyatt Hudepohl of Mason, Ohio. Hudepohl was rated the top pitcher and No. 2 overall prospect in Ohio last year.

Ryan Ritter is one of the top JUCO prospects in UK’s 2020 class. While at John A. Logan College last season, Ritter hit .342.

2020 Kentucky Recruiting Class

Devin Burkes, Fr., Catcher

Evan Byers, Fr., Left-Handed Pitcher

Reuben Church, Fr., Infielder

Ryan Hagenow, Fr., Right-Handed Pitcher

Jack Hicks, Fr., Infielder

Wyatt Hudepohl, Fr., Right-Handed Pitcher

Houston King, Fr., Outfielder

Kirk Liebert, Jr., Catcher/Outfielder

Seth Logue, Fr., Right-Handed Pitcher

Nolan McCarthy, Fr., Utility

Jacob Plastiak, Jr., Infielder

Ryan Ritter, So., Infielder

Alonzo Rubalcaba, Jr., Catcher

Austin Strickland, Fr., Right-Handed Pitcher

