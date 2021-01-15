Advertisement

Utah activist who filmed Capitol shooting booked into jail

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah activist who filmed the fatal shooting of a California Trump supporter during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week was arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

John Sullivan, 26, a self-described journalist and liberal activist, released footage to the FBI that showed him entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and roaming the building, according to arrest documents. He was charged with civil disorder, violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.

Sullivan’s footage also included video of when Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, of San Diego, was shot by Capitol Police outside the Speaker’s Lobby, according to court documents.

In one video, Sullivan can be heard cheering on the crowd as they broke through the final barricade before the Capitol and saying “We did this together... We are all a part of history.”

In at least two encounters, Sullivan can be heard telling officers to stand down so they don’t get hurt and saying “the people have spoken,” according to an affidavit.

He told the AP earlier this week that he was only there to document the events at the U.S. Capitol and didn’t attend the riot as a Trump supporter.

Sullivan was also charged with rioting and criminal mischief on July 13 following a June protest in Provo that resulted in an SUV driver being shot while driving through the two opposing groups. The case is still pending.

Sullivan did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon, and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

His initial court appearance is scheduled in the District of Utah on Jan. 15.

AP journalist Rafael Cabrera in Mexico City contributed. Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

