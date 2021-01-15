Advertisement

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on our Kristen Kennedy.

She shared the news this afternoon on her Facebook page:

She will be off the air for a few weeks as she recovers from another surgery. Last month, she had a cancerous mass removed from her thyroid.

It turns out the cancer spread to the rest of the gland, and she will now have the rest of her thyroid removed.

Kristen remains optimistic about her diagnosis and plans to return to the anchor desk.

Our prayers are with her, her husband Lee K. Howard and their two children.

“I don’t have a lot of answers, but I do have a lot of faith. I am determined to make my story about God’s glory, not about my defeat,” Kristen said in her Facebook post.

