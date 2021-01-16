Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching additional snowfall through Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As northwest winds continue, more rounds of snowfall are expected through the weekend and into Monday, providing some more accumulation and possibly hazardous roads.

Through tonight, temperatures will remain on the cold side as we drop back through the lower-30s and into the 20s overnight. Northwesterly winds will continue to stay breezy, making for an even colder wind chill value, but it will also help pump out some more snow across our region. Light accumulation is possible through tonight, with some areas picking up a little more with heavier bands of snow.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the day. Another inch or more of snow could accumulate throughout the day, but some melting will occur at times due to ground temperatures. By Sunday afternoon, highs are expected to reach only into the mid to lower-30s yet again, with wind chill values feeling even colder.

By Monday, most of the accumulating snow will be wrapping up, but our pattern will remain active throughout this next week. Another system brings a wintry mix on Tuesday, and then another system drives in here Thursday and into Friday, providing more rain, sleet, and snow possibilities. Temperatures will also generally stay below average throughout the week, with highs staying in the 30s through Wednesday with the 40s returning on Thursday before another surge of cold air enters in for the end of the week.

