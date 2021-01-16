Advertisement

Ally Blake talks more rounds of snow on this First Alert Weather Day

Meteorologist Ally Blake
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning everyone! We have made it to the weekend and continuing a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

This will be in place until Monday as winter weather remains. Snow and hazardous road conditions our are main concern throughout the next couple of days as we will get rounds of more energy bringing light snow to the Commonwealth. The National Weather Service has placed most of central and eastern KY under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1:00pm EST. Some areas in central KY are not included, but just because you are not under the advisory, does not mean that roadways could be come treacherous and snow could be present.

Like I mentioned, throughout the day we will see more snow and also some gusty winds mid day as the next wave of energy comes in on Sunday lasting until Monday. Temperatures will stay at or around freezing meaning anything that falls or has fallen will stick around some. We will finally break freezing temperatures when we get to Tuesday as we move into the upper 30′s. Wednesday and Thursday are our best chances to see the sun, but we also still have a possibility to see some precipitation amounts. Then Friday our next system will move in, brining in a wintery mix and a drop in temperatures.

Stay safe and enjoy this weekend’s winter wonderland!

