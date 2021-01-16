Advertisement

Auburn holds off Kentucky at home 66-59

The Tigers (8-6, 2-4) shot 37 percent from the floor in the win.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WKYT) - Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 21 points, Devan Cambridge added 13 points off the bench and Auburn beat Kentucky 66-59 Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (8-6, 2-4) shot 37 percent from the floor in the win. Kentucky shot 40 percent from the floor and 25 percent (4-16) from deep in the loss.

The Wildcats (4-8, 3-2) were led in scoring by Davion Mintz with 11 points. Jacob Toppin was the only other Kentucky player in double figures with 10 points.

Kentucky visits Georgia January 20 at 7:00.

