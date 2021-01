LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar used an 11-2 start on Friday to knock off George Rogers Clark, 58-40.

Dunbar (4-0) remains unbeaten.

For GRC coach Robbie Graham, it was his first loss to Dunbar in four tries. The Cardinals saw their three-game winning streak end. George Rogers Clark is now 3-2 on the season.

