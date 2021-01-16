Franklin County girls get the best of Great Crossing, 67-52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County held Great Crossing to its lowest points total of the season in a 67-52 win on Friday.

The Lady Flyers jumped out to the early lead and never looked back. Patience Laster scored a game-high 21 points for Frankllin County. Brooklyn Miles and Jhaven Meade each added ten points. Great Crossing was led in scoring by Rachel Smith with 14 points.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.