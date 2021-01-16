Advertisement

Georgia beats Ole Miss for first SEC win of season 78-74

The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.
Georgia beats Ole Miss.
Georgia beats Ole Miss.(Georgia Basketball.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Tye Fagan scored 19 points, Shavir Wheeler added 18 points and nine assists and Georgia held off Mississippi 78-74 to win its first conference game of the season and snap a four-game losing streak.

Devonte Shuler led a 9-0 run with seven points that got the Rebels within one with 1:27 to go, but Wheeler made four free throws over the next minute and another by Justin Kier provided the final margin with five seconds left.

Shuler had four 3-pointers and scored 24 points with eight assists and Jarkel Joiner added a career-high 22 points for Ole Miss.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
A woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lexington.
Overnight Lexington shooting puts woman in ER
Traffic is backed up because of multiple crashes in Roackcastle County.
Multiple injuries reported in multi-car Rockcastle County crash
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table

Latest News

Lexington Catholic coach Brandon Salsman directs the Knights.
Lexington Catholic knocks out Holmes, 85-60
Woodford Co. and coach Jaron Brown knock off Wolfe Co.
Woodford Co. runs past Wolfe Co., 67-58
Transy picks up its first win of the season on Saturday.
Transy men open home schedule with 93-82 win over Anderson
Auburn beats Kentucky 66-59.
Auburn holds off Kentucky at home 66-59