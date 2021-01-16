Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 3,096 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths reported Saturday

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 3,096 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 324,325 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 11.74%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Warren, and Daviess.

Officials also reported 32 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 3,093.

At least 1,631 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 408 in the ICU and 214 on ventilators. At least 40,541 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

