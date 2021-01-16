Advertisement

Great Crossing boys outlast Franklin County, 57-52

Carson Walls knocked down a three pointer with 18 seconds left to play to give Great Crossing a 55-52 advantage
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County held a slim lead going into the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game at Great Crossing, but it was the Warhawks who made the big plays in the final minutes to secure the 57-52 win.

Carson Walls knocked down a three pointer with 18 seconds left to play to give Great Crossing a 55-52 advantage. Following a timeout, Franklin County would have one final chance to tie the game, but Great Crossing’s Daquis Brown came up with the steal and scored to seal the win.

Walls led Great Crossing with 21 points. Franklin County was led by Zac Cox with 14 points.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

