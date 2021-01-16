Advertisement

Investigation report released on the coal miner who died in October at the Bell County surface mine

By Herald Leader and WYMT News
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - On Friday, an investigation report was released on the death of Douglas Slusher at the Bell County surface mines in October.

It was concluded that Slusher’s death was due to a safety failure while he and his team were hydroseeding at the mine.

Slusher had been instructed to change the hydroseeder discharge nozzle but had not been told to turn off the engine of the hydroseeder before doing this task.

After later looking into his record, it was also found that Slusher had not taken the required refresher training.

Slusher had completed the task of changing the discharge nozzle while the engine was running. Once the change was complete he grabbed the clutch.

The discharge nozzle was pointing directly towards him with the engine on when the clutch was engaged, causing the hydroseeder to immediately spray Slusher with a mixture at roughly 400 gallons per minute.

This knocked Slusher into the railing of the hydroseeder unit where he died on impact.

You can view the investigation report on Slusher here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Raekwon Burse was apprehended Thursday in Lexington by police, with help from the U.S. Marshals...
Man wanted for Lexington murder found
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution

Latest News

With the virus spreading, an expert at UK explains a lot of tourist attractions are still shut...
UK travel expert: ‘Be cautious’ when traveling overseas
Lexington Catholic wins its second-straight game
Lexington Catholic dumps LCA, 39-23
Tates Creek girls coach Matt Yates
Tates Creek girls get first win, knock off Henry Clay, 80-41
Dunbar remains unbeaten with 58-40 win over GRC
Dunbar girls remain unbeaten, top GRC, 58-40
This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Watch out for Netflix scam, BBB warns