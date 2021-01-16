Lexington Catholic dumps LCA, 39-23

Advertisement

Lexington Catholic wins its second-straight game
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Katherine Truitt led Lexington Catholic to a 39-23 win on Friday over Lexington Christian.

Truitt scored 9 points as the Knights have won two-straight.

Gracie Royalty led all scorers with 10 for the Lady Eagles.

Lexington Catholic (2-1) plays host to Christian Academy of Louisville on Saturday.

Lexington Christian (1-4) is scheduled to play at Henry Clay on Tuesday.

