Lexington Catholic dumps LCA, 39-23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Katherine Truitt led Lexington Catholic to a 39-23 win on Friday over Lexington Christian.

Truitt scored 9 points as the Knights have won two-straight.

Gracie Royalty led all scorers with 10 for the Lady Eagles.

Lexington Catholic (2-1) plays host to Christian Academy of Louisville on Saturday.

Lexington Christian (1-4) is scheduled to play at Henry Clay on Tuesday.

