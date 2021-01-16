Lexington Catholic knocks out Holmes, 85-60

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic guard Ben Johnson scored 31 points on Saturday and the Knights knocked out Holmes, 85-60.

Johnson, a senior, was 5-for-10 from behind the three-point line. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists for the Knights.

Jack Gohmann scored 17 points for the winners. Ryan Russell added 16.

Lexington Catholic has now won its first five games of the season by an average of 20 points.

The Knights are scheduled to play Highlands on Sunday.

