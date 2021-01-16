Advertisement

Long lines mark first day of Lexington VA vaccine clinic

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The VA Healthcare system in Lexington vaccinated more than 1,000 veterans today, despite challenges on the clinic’s first day.

The organization hosted a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine drive, which is the first opportunity of its kind in the country.

Demand for the vaccine was high. Vets waited in the snow for a chance to get the shots. Some were in and out in less than an hour. Others waited much longer.

The VA said it hoped to improve the wait time moving forward.

“We’re working through that to get everybody in into the hospital end of the areas that we can get the vaccination as quickly as we can.” said voluntary service officer Patrick Sinclair.

Regardless, the men and women in line who served our country say everyone can help in this fight.

“If you’re thinking about not getting [the vaccine], please rethink,” said veteran Thomas Harrison. “Please rethink. Because it’s going to help the whole country. It’s not just about the one person or the individual, it’s about the whole country.”

The walk-in clinic will be open Sunday and Monday at the Bowling Green campus near the University of Kentucky. The VA has adjusted the original times. It will now open at 8 a.m. The cutoff will be 3 p.m. Anyone in line or in the parking garage before then will be seen.

