Multiple injuries reported in multi-car Rockcastle County crash

Traffic is backed up because of multiple crashes in Roackcastle County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - About 30 cars are involved in crashes along I-75 in Rockcastle County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the crashes between the 50 and 60 mile markers of the interstate. According to KYTC, the crashes are in both northbound and southbound lanes.

Multiple injuries have been reported. We don’t know the extent of those injuries as of now.

The crashes have caused major traffic backups in the area. Use caution if traveling in the region.

Several agencies are responding to the incidents. Assistance is also coming from Madison and Laurel Counties.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

I -75 closed at the 59 north. Multiple accidents including an ambulance

Posted by Mount Vernon Fire Department on Saturday, January 16, 2021

