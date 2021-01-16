Multiple injuries reported in multi-car Rockcastle County crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - About 30 cars are involved in crashes along I-75 in Rockcastle County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the crashes between the 50 and 60 mile markers of the interstate. According to KYTC, the crashes are in both northbound and southbound lanes.

Multiple injuries have been reported. We don’t know the extent of those injuries as of now.

The crashes have caused major traffic backups in the area. Use caution if traveling in the region.

Several agencies are responding to the incidents. Assistance is also coming from Madison and Laurel Counties.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

I -75 closed at the 59 north. Multiple accidents including an ambulance Posted by Mount Vernon Fire Department on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Major backup along Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County from a possible multi car pileup. #kywx pic.twitter.com/6Z4fiKpErC — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) January 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.