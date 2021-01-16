Advertisement

Overnight Lexington shooting puts woman in ER

Woman’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
A woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lexington.
A woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting in Lexington has put a woman in the emergency room with life-threatening injuries.

It happened Saturday, Jan. 16th around 2:45 a.m. on South Limestone, near the University of Kentucky’s campus.

Police say an unknown woman was shot in the chest before she was taken to the hospital.

The latest report from Lexington Police is that there is no threat to the community, at this time; however, they have no information on the suspect.

Investigators are currently speaking to witnesses and searching surveillance footage for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Snow impact
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Snowy Weekend Kicks Off
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution

Latest News

244 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Three of the residents of the home have COVID-19 and weren't able to smell the smoke from the...
3 with COVID-19 owe lives to girl, 17, who smelled smoke from early-morning fire
Good morning everyone! We have made it to the weekend and continuing a FIRST ALERT WEATHER...
Ally Blake talks more rounds of snow on this First Alert Weather Day
With the virus spreading, an expert at UK explains a lot of tourist attractions are still shut...
UK travel expert: ‘Be cautious’ when traveling overseas