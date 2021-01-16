Overnight Lexington shooting puts woman in ER

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting in Lexington has put a woman in the emergency room with life-threatening injuries.

It happened Saturday, Jan. 16th around 2:45 a.m. on South Limestone, near the University of Kentucky’s campus.

Police say an unknown woman was shot in the chest before she was taken to the hospital.

The latest report from Lexington Police is that there is no threat to the community, at this time; however, they have no information on the suspect.

Investigators are currently speaking to witnesses and searching surveillance footage for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

