Advertisement

Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.

Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.

The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.

Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.

The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
A woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lexington.
Overnight Lexington shooting puts woman in ER
Traffic is backed up because of multiple crashes in Roackcastle County.
Multiple injuries reported in multi-car Rockcastle County crash
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden says his advisers will lead with ‘science and truth’
Lexington Catholic coach Brandon Salsman directs the Knights.
Lexington Catholic knocks out Holmes, 85-60
Woodford Co. and coach Jaron Brown knock off Wolfe Co.
Woodford Co. runs past Wolfe Co., 67-58
Transy picks up its first win of the season on Saturday.
Transy men open home schedule with 93-82 win over Anderson
Georgia beats Ole Miss.
Georgia beats Ole Miss for first SEC win of season 78-74