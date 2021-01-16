People at Lexington Streets and Roads warn of conditions as snow continues to fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As snow continues to fall in Lexington, experts are reminding us to stay safe on the roads.

The snow turns the world into a winter wonderland, but it’s no secret it can wreak havoc for drivers on the road.

“It did start to cover over around 4-4:30 this morning,” says deputy director of Lexington Streets and Roads Rob Allen.

Allen says overnight Lexington received a half-inch to an inch of snow. He says flakes could continue to come down into Sunday morning. Still, Allen explains it’s been a pretty mild winter.

“The unfortunate thing is we have to use as much manpower and equipment to treat a half-inch of snow as we have to do a larger accumulation of snow,” Allen says. “The good news is there’s less traffic which lets us work a little safer.”

Still, Allen says it’s important to stay cautious. He warns us to expect black ice, especially in shaded areas. Plus, he suggests going 10 to 15 MPH under the speed limit if you’re on a windy street.

“You get a shaded area of an underpass or things like that, everyone needs to be cautious and slow down. The majority of our wrecks are caused by speed too great for road conditions,” Allen says.

Allen says even if the temperature is above freezing, black ice is still a possibility in shaded areas.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.