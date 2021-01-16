Shipping container turned into indoor agriculture classroom for Breathitt County High School Students

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A partnership between AppHarvest and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that provides an agricultural classroom to high school students in Breathitt County.

”Our schools our children need these for more than one reason,” said Hilda Legg, State Director of USDA Rural Development. “Many of them have not been exposed to healthy foods so this gives them an idea, and how to grow foods for their families when they get to be adults and how to think about eating more healthily,” she added.

The container is more than 28-hundred that has enough space to grow more than eight-hundred plants and LED lights running for 18 hours a day.

“That micromole light is exactly what the plant needs, we’re giving the plant exactly what it needs, the right amount of water the nutrients,” said Jonathan Webb, Founder and CEO of AppHarvest.

The container provides learning experiences for students like Courtney Neace and her classmates.

“I’m hoping for other students that it helps them get more experience in helping in the community,” said Courtney Neace. “Helping raise funds so we can get more stuff like this,” she added.

Three high schools in the region have similar containers. Those with AppHarvest hope more containers sprout up at other high schools in Eastern Kentucky.

“We want to be the future of agriculture, we want this region to be the ag-tech capital of the world,” said Webb. “Putting systems here with ideas with people and letting people and community’s lead, that’s what’s going to happen to make it happen,” he added.

In a release, Breathitt County Schools Superintendent commented on the project. You can read that below:

“We are excited to partner with the USDA and AppHarvest to bring a new container farm to our students and community members of Breathitt County. Our goal is to teach the students how to grow fresh vegetables and support the local food supply. The inspiration, excitement, and innovation that AppHarvest brings to Eastern Kentucky is a blessing for our region.”

