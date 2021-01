LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tates Creek picks up its first win of the season on Friday, knocking off Henry Clay, 80-41.

For the Commodores, the 80 points scored in nearly a year.

Tates Creek (1-4) is scheduled to play at Harrison Co. on Monday.

Henry Clay (0-2) will host Lexington Christian on Tuesday.

