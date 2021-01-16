Advertisement

Tennessee among top 25 states for racial progress, report says

A new report from WalletHub says Tennessee is among the top 25 states with the most racial progress in the country.
Protesters in Knoxville celebrate Juneteenth
Protesters in Knoxville celebrate Juneteenth(WVLT)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from WalletHub says Tennessee is among the top 25 states with the most racial progress in the country.

Source: WalletHub

On the list, Tennessee comes in at 24. The report measures racial progress over time.

According to the site, “In order to determine the most racially integrated states and those that have achieved the most racial progress over time, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions: 1) Employment & Wealth, 2) Education 3) Social & Civic Engagement and 4) Health.”

Many of the states with the most racial progress made were in the South; however, the state with the most racial progress was Wyoming. The state with the least racial progress was determined to be Iowa.

“Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Bureau of Justice Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” WalletHub said.

Read the full report here.

