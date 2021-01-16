Transy men open home schedule with 93-82 win over Anderson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania men’s basketball team opened its home schedule on Saturday with a 93-82 win over Anderson (Ind.).

Transy opened the game on a 7-0 run.

Zach Larimore led the Pioneers with 19 points. Lucas Gentry and Dominique Turner each pitched in 18.

Transy (1-6) played its first five games of the season against D1 teams. The Pioneers are scheduled to play at Mount St. Joeseph in Cincinnati on Thursday.

