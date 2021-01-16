Advertisement

Woodford Co. runs past Wolfe Co., 67-58

Yellow Jackets shoot 51% from field
Woodford Co. and coach Jaron Brown knock off Wolfe Co.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. fell behind on Saturday, but rallied and never looked back, knocking off Wolfe Co. 67-58.

Playing in the opener at Lexington Catholic’s Holiday Classic, the Yellow Jackets trailed 8-0 early in the first quarter.

Isiah Lester led the winners with 12 points. Brian White finished with 11 and Hunter Penn chipped in 10.

Wolfe Co. guard Jaz Johnson led all scorers with 22 points.

Woodford Co. (4-2) is scheduled to play at East Jessamine on Tuesday.

Wolfe Co. (2-3) is scheduled to host Perry Co. Central on Tuesday.

