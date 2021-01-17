Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active wintry pattern continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While snow showers continue on and off through this Sunday, our active pattern remains around as more systems target our region through the workweek ahead.

Light to moderate snow showers will remain scattered through this evening and into tonight, becoming a little more isolated as well for some. While the snow activity may decrease for some, that doesn’t mean your threats are entirely over. Along with any additional snowfall overnight, we’ll also have to watch temperatures as we dip into the 20s. With temperatures falling well below freezing, that means several wet surfaces will likely freeze, creating slick roadways unless they’re treated properly. Just be mindful on the roads if you are driving anywhere tonight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Some roadways could still have slick spots where wet surfaces previously were unless treated, so take it slow for the morning commute. Otherwise, it will be another cold and wintry day, with some more light snow scattered around throughout the day. Highs are only expected to reach into the 30s by the afternoon hours, but gusty winds will continue to make wind chill values in the 20s all day.

Our active pattern doesn’t stop there. We have another system moving in for Tuesday from west to east that could provide more snowfall across our region as it passes through. We finally see a semi-dry pattern through Wednesday, but for the end of the week, we are keeping our eyes on a changing system. At this time, an upper-level blocking pattern will form just to our north, which could keep these late week systems a little further to our south, but we will likely see more changes occur over the next few days, so check back in for more updates.

