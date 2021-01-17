Ally Blake continues to track winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Winter Weather is yet again in the forecast, and therefore we are continuing our First Alert Weather Day.

Good morning everyone! It is Sunday January 17th, and we are waking up to our continuation of a First Alert Weather Day. Snow and winter weather are still in the cards for today as another wave of energy triggers more chances for snow, mix, and snow squalls. Looking outside we can see snow is falling and in some spots, and the winter wonderland vibe is still in full force across the Bluegrass state. Temperatures are hovering right around freezing, and we can see them increasing slightly today. I think our counties south of 64 will stay slightly above freezing today and with that the potential for mixed precipitation could mix in at times. Most of Kentucky is NOT under a Wintery Weather Advisory/Watch/Warning, but just because you are not under an alert like this does not mean you need to let you guard down. Roads could still be hazardous and visibility can be reduced the moment a heavy band of snow comes through.

Colder air moves in overnight along with another wave of energy, giving us temperatures close to below freezing and more chances of snow. The rest of the week we will warm up gradually, and finally on Thursday we will reach the mid 40′s, with a mix on the way. This will break our below average streak, but all good things must come to an end, that’s when we get to Friday and temperatures drop back to the 30′s again. The weekend will also lead into a long overdue quiet weather day. Have a great day!

