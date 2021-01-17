Advertisement

Compassionate Lexington spreads message of love through new yard signs

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “With all that’s going on with racial tension in our country, we wanted to figure out how we could do something going into this year, 2021, because certainly we need a lot more compassion than we saw in 2020.”

After a year filled with darkness, Executive Director of Compassionate Lexington Kory Wilcoxson is making signs with the powerful image of Martin Luther King, Jr. locked arm in arm with Civil Rights leaders. And this quote:

“I’ve chosen to stick with love, and then at the end of that, hate is too great a burden to bare,” Wilcoxson quoting Martin Luther King, Jr.

Compassionate Lexington has partnered with Community Activist Devine Carama. All proceeds from the signs will go to Believing in Forever, an organization empowering Kentucky’s youth. As well as Luna Library, a mobile library in memory of Carama’s late daughter.

“There are so many forces spreading us in other directions to spread hate, to spread conflict. But it’s an intentional choice to stick with love.”

Wilcoxson knows he can’t change the world overnight, but it’s the individual acts of kindness that may make 2021 a year of acceptance and love after all.

It starts by loving our neighbor. We start by loving the person across the aisle from us. We start by loving the person we disagree with on Facebook. If we choose to stick with love, and each of us make that choice, just as if each of us make a choice to be compassionate to someone else, then we’re going to make a difference in the world.”

Compassionate Lexington is taking orders for the signs now.

They’ll deliver them at the end of January, in time for Black History Month.

Each sign is $10, but all donations are welcomed.

