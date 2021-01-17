Gov. Beshear reports 2,362 new cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 2,362 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 326,675 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 11.49%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Oldham, Boone, and Kenton.

Officials also reported 34 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 3,127.

At least 1,602 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 410 in the ICU and 212 on ventilators. At least 40,541 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

