Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,362 new cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths Sunday

(AP images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 2,362 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 326,675 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 11.49%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Oldham, Boone, and Kenton.

Officials also reported 34 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 3,127.

At least 1,602 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 410 in the ICU and 212 on ventilators. At least 40,541 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up because of multiple crashes in Roackcastle County.
Multiple injuries reported in multi-car Rockcastle County crash
A woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lexington.
Overnight Lexington shooting puts woman in ER
Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear: 3,096 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths reported Saturday

Latest News

The increased security at state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration...
Protests stay small in Frankfort, other state capitals across country
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky without three players vs. Vanderbilt due to COVID-19 protocol
While snow will become more scattered, an active wintry pattern remains as more system target...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active wintry pattern continues
The clinic has 16 stations for vaccinations.
Baptist Health Lexington opens vaccine clinic to speed up distribution