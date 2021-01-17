Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/17: Ky. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer; Senator Reggie Thomas

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer and Democratic State Senator Reggie Thomas.

It’s an eventful and tense time in the U.S. Capitol and in Frankfort, where Kentucky lawmakers have taken a pause in the 2021 Legislative Session. It came after a busy week in which the Republican-led legislature passed bills to restrict the governor’s emergency power.

An impeachment committee was also set up to consider accusations by some over the governor’s response to the pandemic. And lawmakers have some sense about where they’re headed with a state budget when they return in February.

Historical racing, blighted properties and which courts would hear cases involcing the state are in the mix of discussions.

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer joins us to talk about Republican priorities for the session, and Democratic Senator Reggie Thomas, a strong voice on the minority side, gives us his perspective.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up because of multiple crashes in Roackcastle County.
Multiple injuries reported in multi-car Rockcastle County crash
A woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lexington.
Overnight Lexington shooting puts woman in ER
Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear: 3,096 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths reported Saturday

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning
Ally Blake continues to track winter weather
newsmakers 1/17
WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers January 17th
Georgia beats Ole Miss.
Georgia beats Ole Miss for first SEC win of season 78-74
State capitols across the country, including Kentucky’s, are preparing for demonstrations...
WATCH | People living near Kentucky State Capitol preparing for possible rallies