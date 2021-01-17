Kentucky Newsmakers 1/17: Ky. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer; Senator Reggie Thomas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer and Democratic State Senator Reggie Thomas.

It’s an eventful and tense time in the U.S. Capitol and in Frankfort, where Kentucky lawmakers have taken a pause in the 2021 Legislative Session. It came after a busy week in which the Republican-led legislature passed bills to restrict the governor’s emergency power.

An impeachment committee was also set up to consider accusations by some over the governor’s response to the pandemic. And lawmakers have some sense about where they’re headed with a state budget when they return in February.

Historical racing, blighted properties and which courts would hear cases involcing the state are in the mix of discussions.

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer joins us to talk about Republican priorities for the session, and Democratic Senator Reggie Thomas, a strong voice on the minority side, gives us his perspective.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.