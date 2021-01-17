Kentucky without three players vs. Vanderbilt due to COVID-19 protocol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 12 Kentucky women’s basketball team will be without four players Sunday vs. Vanderbilt.

Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach will sit out due to COVID-19 protocol and Rhyne Howard will sit out with an ankle injury and is listed as day-to-day.

For today’s game, Kentucky will be without Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach because of COVID protocol. In addition, Howard will sit out with an ankle injury and is listed as day-to-day. — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) January 17, 2021

The Wildcats and Commodores are facing off at 5:00 on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.