Advertisement

Kentucky without three players vs. Vanderbilt due to COVID-19 protocol

Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach will sit out due to COVID-19 protocol.
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 12 Kentucky women’s basketball team will be without four players Sunday vs. Vanderbilt.

Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach will sit out due to COVID-19 protocol and Rhyne Howard will sit out with an ankle injury and is listed as day-to-day.

The Wildcats and Commodores are facing off at 5:00 on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up because of multiple crashes in Roackcastle County.
Multiple injuries reported in multi-car Rockcastle County crash
A woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lexington.
Overnight Lexington shooting puts woman in ER
Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear: 3,096 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths reported Saturday

Latest News

Georgia beats Ole Miss.
Georgia beats Ole Miss for first SEC win of season 78-74
Morehead State beats SEMO.
Morehead State beats SEMO, improves to 6-2 in OVC
Eastern Kentucky stretched its winning streak to seven games.
King scores 24, leads EKU past Eastern Illinois 93-85 in OT
Lexington Catholic coach Brandon Salsman directs the Knights.
Lexington Catholic knocks out Holmes, 85-60