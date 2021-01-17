Advertisement

King scores 24, leads EKU past Eastern Illinois 93-85 in OT

Eastern Kentucky stretched its winning streak to seven games.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - Tre King scored 24 points, Wendell Green Jr. had nine of his 17 points in overtime, and Eastern Kentucky stretched its winning streak to seven games, defeating Eastern Illinois 93-85. King was 9-of-17 shooting with three 3-pointers.

Green made two 3-pointers and was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the extra period. Curt Lewis added 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (12-2, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference).  The Colonels’ Michael Moreno finished with 10 points, and hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 2.4 seconds left to force overtime tied at 74.

Marvin Johnson had 20 points for the Panthers (5-8, 2-4). 

