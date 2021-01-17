Morehead State beats SEMO, improves to 6-2 in OVC

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WKYT) - James Baker scored 14 points, Skyelar Potter and DeVon Cooper each scored 11 points and Morehead State beat Southeast Missouri 64-50 on the road Saturday night to improve to 6-2 in the OVC for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

The Eagles (9-6, 6-2) have now won five straight games. The Eagles also completed the program’s first-ever sweep of the road trip that includes Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri.

Morehead State shot 50 percent (13-of-26) in the second half and 46 percent (23-of-50) on the night.

Morehead State forced 19 SEMO mistakes, made just 12 of its own, and turned that into a 22-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Eagles host SEMO January 21 at 7:00.

