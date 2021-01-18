Advertisement

391 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike in Lexington, the health department says news of a vaccine shouldn’t cause people to get complacent. Especially, since it’s a long way from getting to the general public.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 391 new cases of COVID-19 for Monday, January 18.

Of those cases, 202 were reported on Saturday. The remaining 189 cases were reported on Sunday.

One new death was also reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 27,039. The city’s death toll is at 174.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone with 60.7 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, there have been 326,675 total cases since the pandemic began. 3,127 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

