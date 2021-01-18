4,000 veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Veterans 50 and older had another chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

There were long lines at the VA over the weekend. Still, officials at the VA said the three-day clinic was an overwhelming success with about 4,000 veterans expected to be vaccinated by the end of the day on Monday.

“We still continue to have two lanes, one for veterans who are seen in our facility and that’s just because they’re already in our system, and then we have another lane for veterans who aren’t currently enrolled with us,” said Catherine Trombley, a public affairs officer for the VA.

Trombley says the feedback has been mostly positive from veterans, aside from waiting in lines. Many of the veterans who have come in are just grateful to be given the chance to get a shot.

“For the most part everything we’re seeing whether it’s on social, through emails, or phone calls, or just as they walk out the doors has been incredibly positive. We’ve been kind of blown away by the reception,” Trombley said.

The vaccine clinic will stay open until 2:00 Monday afternoon, and again, this is just for first shots. The second round of vaccines will be happening Feb. 6-8.

