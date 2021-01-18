Advertisement

Ally Blake keeps an eye on winter weather and slick roads

Meteorologist Ally Blake
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We are starting off the work week with a First Alert Weather Day and some icy roads...

Good morning everyone! Overnight temperatures dropped below freezing, and adding in some light snow and mix leads some hazardous road conditions in some spots as you wake up and are out the door. Be careful as black ice is possible and bridges and overpasses are on the slick side. Therefore, we are continuing our First Alert Weather Day until the end of the day. Light snow and some mix possible going into the rest of the day. Temperatures will barely to not even break freezing meaning anything that falls or that has fallen is not going anywhere. Another last push of energy gives us the potential to see a few more flakes before this systems gets out of our hair.

Tuesday early will see some flurries that will lead to clouds skies throughout the day with temperatures in the upper 30′s continuing into the next day. Wednesday the sun will finally come out, and this warming from the sun will bring us into Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, but our next system moves in bringing us a chance of a wintery mix into Friday. Then temperatures will drop into the weekend back to the mid 30′s along with clouds and sun, but ending with the next system.

Be safe and have a great day!

