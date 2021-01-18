Advertisement

Amen House continues helping despite pandemic setbacks

As with many organizations, the Amen House in Georgetown has been experiencing an increase in the number of people they serve and a decrease in donations, which would usually be at an all time high this time of year.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - While the holidays would typically be a busy time for food banks receiving donations, this year has been a lot different as many struggle due to the pandemic.

“Historically we’ve had been able to say ‘oh we’re running low on this one thing.’ That’s not our story right now, our story right now is that we are running low on everything,”said Michele Carlisle, executive director of Amen House.

As with many organizations, the Amen House in Georgetown has been experiencing an increase in the number of people they serve and a decrease in donations, which would usually be at an all time high this time of year.

“We would have a stockpile in a different warehouse from here that would cover us for probably the next eight to nine months. Right now we have a reserve that will maybe carry us through the next month,” Carlisle said.

Even through the struggles of seeing less donations this year due to the pandemic, they want to assure everyone in Scott County that if you need help, they’re still here to provide it.

“If you need help, I can promise you we have a plan and we’ve got your back. It just looks a whole lot different this year knowing we don’t have that buffer,” Carlisle said.

And for those that would like to help out the Amen House, they’re making it easier for you with a contact-free way.

“If you are comfortable dropping off a donation directly to the Amen House, we’re doing a low touch drop off if you’ll just put it in your trunk, you can pop the trunk when you get here. Really it’s anything non-perishable,” Carlisle said.

Along with food donations you can also help out with monetary donations, which can be done here on their website.

