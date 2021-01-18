Broome is OVC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

1/18/2021 | Men’s Basketball

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- For the fourth time in his young career, Morehead State’s Johni Broome has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week.

Broome is the first freshman since Ricky Minard in 2000-01 to earn at least four weekly awards for the league’s top frosh.

Broome, from Plant City, Fla., was nearly unstoppable in a national TV game at Eastern Illinois Thursday, helping MSU to its largest win ever in Charleston. He was 9-of-11 from the field, scoring a game high 20 points while coming up just one rebound shy of his fourth career double-double.

In the Eagles’ 14-point win at SEMO Saturday, Broome registered 10 points and grabbed five boards while also swiping a career-best three steals. He shot 67 percent for the week and 86 percent at the free throw line. He continues to lead Morehead State in rebounding, grabbing 7.1 per game which is the top average for a freshman in the conference. He also is tied for the team lead in scoring at 11.0 points per outing.

Broome and the Eagles take their five-game winning streak into a Thursday home game with Southeast Missouri at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

