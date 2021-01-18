Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | One More Round Of Light Snow

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the 4th straight day with snow flying for many of us across the Commonwealth as snow showers and squalls work through.

The next system zips in here very quickly late tonight into Tuesday. This doesn’t have much moisture with it, but has a band of light snow across the northern half of the state and a bit of a mix in the south. That’s followed by a few snow showers and flurries into Wednesday. This may put down light accumulations along and north of Interstate 64.

The pattern later in the week features mainly dry weather with temps back into the 40s on Thursday. There is a small chance for a shower across the south late Thursday.

Cold and dry air moves in for Friday into Saturday with lows around 20 and highs in the 30s.

The next system rolls our way by later Sunday and Monday, bringing the potential for rain and snow back into the picture.

