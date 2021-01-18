Danville rolls past Belfry 79-57, improves to 4-2
The Admirals led 34-24 at halftime and rolled from there.
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Monday’s Jim Lankster Classic at Sayre High School, Danville hammered Belfry 79-57 to improve to 4-2.
The Admirals led 34-24 at halftime and rolled from there. Danville hosts Berea on January 19.
Belfry (4-2) visits Shelby Valley January 21 at 6:00. The Pirates have a 7′3′' center from South Sudan named Bol Kuir and he dominated the glass in Monday’s loss.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.