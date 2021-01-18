Advertisement

Despite pandemic, Lexington marks MLK Day with annual march

Hundreds gathered in downtown Lexington to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan....
Hundreds gathered in downtown Lexington to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A global pandemic did not stop hundreds of people from safely gathering in downtown Lexington to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The city of Lexington along with the University of Kentucky held the annual Holiday Freedom March on Monday.

People gathered outside the Central Bank Center and behind Triangle Park. From there, a socially-distant and masked crowd marched around the block.

Other events, including the traditional commemorative program, were canceled this year because of the pandemic. Instead, the documentary, “Fire and Heart: A blueprint for Liberation,” produced by filmmaker Joan Brannon, of Lexington, was streamed on the MLK Holiday Planning Committee’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear reports 2,362 new cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths Sunday
Traffic is backed up because of multiple crashes in Roackcastle County.
Multiple injuries reported in multi-car Rockcastle County crash
The increased security at state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration...
Protests stay small in Frankfort, other state capitals across country
While snow will become more scattered, an active wintry pattern remains as more system target...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active wintry pattern continues
The clinic has 16 stations for vaccinations.
Baptist Health Lexington opens vaccine clinic to speed up distribution

Latest News

Brittany Sowers was charged with manslaughter following an overdose death in Stanton in 2020.
Manslaughter arrest following fatal overdose in Stanton
As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike in Lexington, the health department says news of a...
391 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
WATCH | FastCast
Ally Blake keeps an eye on winter weather and slick roads
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot