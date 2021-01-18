Despite pandemic, Lexington marks MLK Day with annual march

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A global pandemic did not stop hundreds of people from safely gathering in downtown Lexington to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Marchers singing “We Shall Overcome” pic.twitter.com/kQmyM9hYAD — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) January 18, 2021

The city of Lexington along with the University of Kentucky held the annual Holiday Freedom March on Monday.

People gathered outside the Central Bank Center and behind Triangle Park. From there, a socially-distant and masked crowd marched around the block.

Other events, including the traditional commemorative program, were canceled this year because of the pandemic. Instead, the documentary, “Fire and Heart: A blueprint for Liberation,” produced by filmmaker Joan Brannon, of Lexington, was streamed on the MLK Holiday Planning Committee’s YouTube channel.

